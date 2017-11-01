BCSD to unveil proposed attendance lines

MONCKS CORNER, S.C (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) will unveil the proposed attendance lines for the new Foxbank Elementary School at two Stakeholder Meetings on Tuesday, November 7, and Thursday, November 9.

District administration will host the first meeting at Whitesville Elementary School on Tuesday, November 7, beginning at 6 p.m. and will host a second meeting at Cane Bay Elementary on Thursday, November 9, beginning at 6 p.m.

All Foxbank Elementary School stakeholders are encouraged to attend one of these attendance line meetings to receive information about the development of these attendance zones. If you plan to attend one of the two meetings, please confirm your attendance by contacting the district at 843-899-8660 or by emailing officeofcommunications@bcsdschools.net.

To view a draft of the proposed Foxbank Elementary Attendance Lines, please CLICK HERE.