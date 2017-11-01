Authorities in search for suspect in Hanahan

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Hanahan Police Department officers responded to a call at 1122 Malvern Lane in reference to multiple shots fired with a possible injured victim.

En route to the location the officer was advised that the suspect who was then identified as Jack Robert Rogers III. Currently was driving a dark red colored 2000 Chevey K1500 pick up truck.

Which was bearing South Carolina license plate MRN464 which the officer was informed Rogers would be towing a trailer behind it.

Upon arrival of the scene the officers found an injured victim on the stairs of the house. Authorities identified the victim as Houston Crowder II with a possible gunshot wound to the left side of his temple area.

Crowder was taken to Trident Hospital for medical care.

Crowder confirmed that the identity of who assaulted him was Jack Robert Rogers. As the officers continued to question Crowder he told them that Rogers pulled out a gun and attempted to shoot him.

With being able to speak to witness Clint Lappe, he told me that when Roberts arrived he immediately left and went home due to past history with the suspect.

Lappe stated that once he arrived home he heard approximately four gun shots and that is when he ran back to the incident location and found Crowder laying where he was found by the officers.

That is when Lappe observed the suspects vehicle drive away from the incident location down Inverness towards Murray Drive.