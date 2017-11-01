Attorney general wants independent holder for nuke money

Published:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson wants a judge to appoint an independent official to oversee all the money collected by two utilities related to a pair of abandoned nuclear plants.

Wilson filed a motion Wednesday asking for the receiver to protect ratepayers. He wants the official to be in charge of the money South Carolina Electric & Gas and Santee Cooper currently have in the bank and will collect for the project, including a $2 billion settlement by the reactors’ builder, Westinghouse/Toshiba.

Chief Justice Don Beatty assigned one judge – York County’s John Hayes III – to oversee all pretrial matters for several lawsuits against the utilities, including the one Wilson is getting involved with.

Wilson says he will be at Hayes’ hearing next Wednesday in York County.

