American Red Cross assisting family

GREELEYVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Manning Highway in Greeleyville, was damaged by a fire. The Williamsburg County Fire Department responded to the blaze. The Red Cross is helping three adults and one child by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Every four hours in South Carolina the Red Cross helps a family after a home fire. To help protect your family and home follow these tips to be prepared.

Make and practice an escape plan. If a fire starts you may have just two minutes to escape. Make your plan by clicking here.

“Keep an eye on what you fry.” Stay in the kitchen while cooking.

Never smoke in bed.

Never let children play with matches and lighters, keep them locked away.

Plug both large and small appliances directly into wall outlets.

“Three feet from the heat.” Furniture, curtains, dish towels and anything that could catch fire must be kept at least three feet from sources of heat.

Smoke Alarms: Change smoke alarm batteries every year, unless it has a long-life battery. Replace smoke alarms every then years. Test smoke alarms monthly.

Always call 911 from an outside, safe location.

HOW TO HELP Help people affected by disasters and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. People can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

BECOME A VOLUNTEER To join us, visit redcross.org today to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to submit a volunteer application.

DOWNLOAD EMERGENCY APP People can download the free Red Cross Emergency App now to be ready in case of a disaster in their community. They can use the app’s “I’m Safe” button to connect with their loved ones. The Emergency App can be found in the app store for someone’s mobile device by searching for “American Red Cross” or by going to redcross.org/apps.