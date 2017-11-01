AHT Cooling Systems expanding operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – AHT Cooling Systems USA, Inc., a provider of custom refrigerated and frozen merchandising solutions, is expanding its existing Charleston County facility by adding assembly and distribution operations. The project will result in more than $5 million in capital investment and lead to the creation of more than 70 new jobs.

With more than 30 years of experience, AHT Cooling Systems services the grocery and small format retail markets with manufacturing sites in Austria, China and Brazil. To establish its first production site in the U.S., the company is upfitting its Charleston County operations with a production business unit for the assembly of commercial refrigeration and freezing equipment.

Located at 7058 Weber Boulevard in Ladson, S.C., the facility’s new manufacturing operations will support management and logistics operations already in place. With the project anticipated for completion by the end of the year, hiring for the new positions is already underway.

For more information on joining the AHT team, visit www.ahtusa.net.