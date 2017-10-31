Woman assaulted over pay stub at local deli

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- The Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to a call at McAlister’s Deli on Longpoint Road in reference to an assault, Saturday afternoon.

The suspect, Julius Washington, stayed after his shift to get a pay stub.

Once inside the manager’s office, the victim was searching for the pay stub while Washington closed the door behind them — which locks automatically.

When the manager told him that she did not have it, Washington assaulted the victim, according to an incident report.

He grabbed her by the neck and slammed her to the ground and repeatedly told her to be quiet. He then placed his fingers down the throat and tried to stuff a white dish towel into her mouth.

While she tried to scream for help, Washington said “be quiet or I’ll have to hurt you for real.” Afterwards, he placed his foot boot on her neck. Luckily, an employee knocked on the door which caused him to scream “we’re almost done”.

Washington then told the victim, “If you tell anyone I’ll kill you,” and he exited the office and the premises.

This assault caused multiple injuries. The suspect did not take money from the safe before leaving the scene, the report added.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and has since been released.

Julius Washington was arrested on October 30 and charged with attempted murder as well as strong armed robbery.