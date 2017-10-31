What your Halloween costume says about your personality

Lowcountry Halloween costumes View as list View as gallery Open Gallery happy family mother father and children in costumes and makeup on a celebration of Halloween

(WFLA) — HAPPY HALLOWEEN! What you’re wearing to celebrate the spooky holiday may say more about your personality than you think.

According to Psychology Today, costumes are a way to explore someone you aren’t.

Nurse, Maid, School Girl: The more subservient roles actually show that you are a strong, independent woman confident enough to wear a costume where it looks like you need rescuing.

Superhero: You are exploring a time in your life where you’re building an identity.

Vein Vampires, Grim Reapers, Devils, Witches: You’re affected by the political culture and are going as a predator rather than prey.

Pop Culture: Conversation starter costumes mean you are the life of the party.

Homemade: You are crafty, which means you are also showing off your mental assets.

Rockstars, Athletes, Actors: You are channeling someone else’s personality, hoping to connect and communicate with others. You’re also showing a bit of your inner fantasy life.

