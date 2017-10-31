Suspect sketch released in College of Charleston sexual assault

Related Coverage SLED investigating following sexual assault at CofC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — State police and College of Charleston officials have released a sketch of a person of interest who may have been involved in a sexual assault on campus, Friday morning.

The person is described as being a white male, college age, 5’8”-5’ 10”, medium build with dark brown hair.

Authorities say the person of interest was seen on October 27, between the hours of midnight and 2:15 a.m., in a residence hall on St. Philip Street, north of Calhoun Street.

We’re told a female was in her dorm room when she heard a knock at the door. She opened it and someone forced his way inside and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction, officials add.

If you have any information, contact SLED Special Agent Virginia Fowler at 803-608-7435, the College’s Department of Public Safety at 843-953-4998 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111

You can also complete a silent witness at form: http://publicsafety.cofc.edu/contact-us/silent-witness/index.php.

Officials add that an increased presence of public safety officers will remain in and around all residence halls on campus.