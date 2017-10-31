Summerville Town Council candidates participate in Chamber candidate forum

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Candidates running for Summerville Town Council participated in a Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum on Monday night.

Town Council District 1 candidates Aaron Brown and Louis Smith were invited along with Town Council District 3 candidates Walter Bailey and and Brandy Sutherland ad well as District 5 candidates Kima Garten-Schmidt and Marty Boyle.

Candidates were asked business-related questions submitted by chamber members and the public. The chamber noted in a press release that the event was a forum and not a debate.

Candidates running for the District 3 seat spoke with News 2 before the forum about their main focus in the election. Both said their biggest priority was traffic.

“My focus for this race is the biggest problem in Summerville which is traffic,” said Sutherland. “And I think that the Town Council needs to make it a priority and I don’t feel it’s being properly addressed.”

“My opponent and I have basically the same platform,” said Bailey, who is the incumbent. “Her number one concern as she expresses it is traffic. That’s my number one concern. She wants to revitalize the downtown area. I want to do that. She wants to preserve the historic structures and the ambiance of downtown. I want to do that. The difference is we’re already doing it.”

Residents living in Town Council Districts one, three and five can vote can vote absentee this week at the Doty Park Depot Building located at 320 N. Laurel Street from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Friday, November 3rd. A valid photo ID must be presented when going to vote.