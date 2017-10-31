South Carolina agency head stepping down after 8 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The head of South Carolina’s Department of Disabilities and Special Needs is stepping down after eight years.

A statement from the agency Tuesday said Beverly Buscemi told the agency’s commission and senior leaders last week that she is leaving the department.

Associate director Susan Beck said Buscemi is leaving Dec. 8. Beck said Buscemi did not give a reason for the decision. An email to employees Tuesday said she said she intended to move onto other opportunities outside South Carolina.

Commission chairwoman Eva Ravenel said she expects an interim director will be named at a Nov. 16 meeting.

Buscemi leaves as the agency is being reviewed by both House and Senate committees.

The agency oversees the care of people with intellectual disabilities, autism, brain and spinal cord injuries.