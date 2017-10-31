Shooting near SC State forces school on temporary lockdown

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a shooting, Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say at around 2:45 p.m. on October 31, a call was received informing investigators that a male was taken to the Regional Medical Center following a shooting.

“The male had suffered from at least one gunshot wound,” according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

His condition is unknown as of late Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting is believed to have taken place at an apartment complex on Buckley Street adjacent to South Carolina State University.

“At this time investigators are following several leads,” according to spokesman Richard Walker.

SC State campus went on mandatory lockdown for a short time. The university is now resuming hours.

“Students are safe,” according to school officials.

If you have any information, call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.