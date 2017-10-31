Shooting in Greenville leaves teen dead

WSPA Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Authorities say a 17-year-old has died after an early-morning shooting.

The victim is identified as Joseph Michael Gault II of Greenville.

Deputies responded to a call of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. While headed to the scene, they were notified by dispatch that a victim was lying on the ground near Holder Lane.

Deputies found the victim with at least one gunshot wound.

Gault was taken to the hospital where the coroner’s office said he was pronounced dead.

His death has been ruled a homicide.

An autopsy is scheduled later Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office has not announced an arrest or released information on a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.

