SCANA CEO, Senior VP to retire after failed $9B nuke project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Two top executives at the SCANA Corporation are set to retire following the failed VC Summer Nuclear Station construction project.

The company announced CEO Kevin Marsh and Senior Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer and President, Generation and Transmission Stephen Byrne will both step down effective Monday, January 1, 2018.

SCANA is the parent of SCE&G.

Lead Independent Director Maybank Hagood will become Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Jimmy Addison will become Chief Executive Officer.

“It has been an honor to serve as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SCANA for the past six years, and to have worked for the company since 1984. The ranks of SCANA and its subsidiaries are filled with dedicated employees and they will be in good hands under the leadership of Maybank Hagood as Chairman and Jimmy Addison as CEO,” Marsh said.

Keller Kissam will become President and Chief Operating Officer and Iris Griffin will become Chief Financial Officer.

“I appreciate the confidence the Board of Directors has placed in me during this challenging time for the company. I understand that we continue to have some difficult issues to address, but I am also excited by the opportunity to return our focus to our core businesses to provide safe, reliable energy for our customers, and economic development opportunities for the areas our subsidiaries serve,” Addison said. “Keller Kissam has the respect of the South Carolina community, and is perfectly suited to assume the expanded role as SCE&G’s President and Chief Operating Officer.”

Lawmakers and others had been putting pressure on the company to make leadership changes since SCANA and state-owned utility Santee Cooper announced they were abandoning construction of the reactors July 31.

“It pains me that SCE&G and its customers have had to go through this tumultuous time relating to the abandonment of the new nuclear project. It is essential for our customers and our employees that we reach a prompt, reasonable resolution of those issues. I am confident we can serve the needs of our retail, commercial, and industrial customers in a way that will make South Carolinians proud,” Kissam said.

The move cost 5,600 people their jobs.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Kevin Marsh and Steve Byrne for their leadership, hard work, and many years of service to the company. I congratulate Jimmy Addison on his elevation to CEO, and Keller Kissam and Iris Griffin on the new roles and responsibilities they will assume. I look forward to helping the company navigate the challenges and take advantage of the opportunities ahead,” Hagood said.

The project has been shrouded in doubt since earlier this year, when primary contractor Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy protection.

The reactors were set to be among the first new nuclear reactors built in the U.S. in decades.

Gov. Henry McMaster released the following statement in response to the departure of SCANA executives:

“While this decision indicates that SCANA is beginning to fully understand the devastating consequences of abandoning the VC Summer project, any effort to regain the public’s trust starts with no longer charging ratepayers for this failed project, and refunding them the money they’ve already paid for it.”

Santee Cooper CEO Lonnie Carter is also retiring after the project was abandoned.