SC House Speaker calls for SCANA CEO to resign

Columbia, SC (WCBD) – Fallout continues following the abandonment of the V.C. Summer nuclear project in Jenkinsville.

South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas is now calling for the resignation of SCANA’s Chief Executive Officer Kevin Marsh.

Lucas who represents Darlington District 65 released the following statement Monday afternoon.

“SCANA’s mismanagement of the VC Summer nuclear facility has proven that the company cannot be trusted to promote or protect its consumers’ interests. On behalf of the South Carolina ratepayer, I believe SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh should resign immediately. This measure should have occurred long before now and without pressure from elected officials. Throughout the House Utility Ratepayer Protection Committee’s study, it has become increasing clear that neither South Carolina ratepayers nor the South Carolina House of Representatives can have faith in SCANA under Marsh’s leadership.”

This is the latest turn of events since it was announced work on the nuclear project was canceled in late July.

Scana and Santee Cooper entered into a joint partnership for the project.

SCE&G customers have paid billions of dollars for the project and even currently are still paying nearly $37 Million per month.

After the cancelation of the project, the House Utility Ratepayer Protection Committee was formed to study the issue and come up with a solution that protects ratepayers going forward.

The committee met Monday, a hearing was also planned for Tuesday, but was then canceled.

So far the group has held five hearings.



