Russia probe centers on Trump campaign aide

In this photo from President Donald Trump's Twitter account, George Papadopoulos, third from left, sits at a table with then-candidate Trump and others at what is labeled at a national security meeting in Washington that was posted on March 31, 2016. Papadopoulos, a former Trump campaign aide belittled by the White House as a low-level volunteer was thrust on Oct. 30, 2017, to the center of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, providing evidence in the first criminal case that connects Trump’s team and intermediaries for Russia seeking to interfere in the campaign. (Donald Trump's Twitter account via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) – A former Donald Trump campaign aide has been thrust into the center of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 elections.

George Papadopoulos provided key evidence in the first criminal case connecting Trump’s team to alleged intermediaries for Russia’s government.

Court documents say he was approached by people claiming ties to Russia and offering “dirt” on Hillary Clinton in the form of thousands of emails. Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about the conversations and has been cooperating with investigators.

