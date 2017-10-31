Mt. Pleasant neighbors upset after vehicle ‘intentionally’ hits beloved alligator

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) –A resident of the Mount Pleasant neighborhood Dunes West sent News 2 a social media post featuring a dead alligator on the road.

The post explains someone driving a Carolina Gas truck ran over an alligator, named Fred. The post describes the alligator as gentle, and explains the alligator crossed the “4th hole to go to the pond across the road to see his mate”.

WARNING: Some may find this image disturbing:

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is currently investigating the incident.

A DNR spokesperson says officers responded to the call the evening of October 27th. They confirm the alligator had been run over, which does not happen often.

Investigators say they have not spoken to eye witnesses of the incident, but social media posts reflect that someone driving a Carolina Gas truck intentionally hit the alligator.

DNR is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The agency spokesperson says a critter management professional removed the alligator, and it is now in that person’s possession.

News 2 reached out to Carolina Gas. No one answered the line and the voicemail box was full.