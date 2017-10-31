Man robbed of guns, ammunition, and cash in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following an armed robbery at a home, Sunday afternoon.

The victim told investigators that at about 4 p.m., October 29 a stranger came to his Johnson Lane door asking for something drink. After grabbing a juice box, the suspect asked for a ride to Walterboro, according to an incident report.

As the victim went inside his home to get his keys, the suspect grabbed his hands and held a knife to him.

The victim was forced to open his gun safe where the suspect took a total of four guns and ammunition. The man was also given about $1,300 in cash from a freezer.

After the robbery, the victim was fored to drive the suspect toward Walterboro where he was later forced the out of the car near Evergreen Lane.

Someone passing by stopped and help the victim where he was able to call 911.

Investigators returned to the scene of the crime to collect evidence. Nothing was found as the suspect made the victim touch everything, the incident report added.

Authorities were given approval to ping the cell phone stolen from the victim. We’re working to find out the results.

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly in his late 30’s, standing at about 6 feet tall.

We’re told he has a beard and tattoos on the neck and arms and possibly got on I-95 in a 2010 Jeep Liberty with South Carolina tag 1363LL.

If you have any information, call police.