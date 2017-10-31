Dominion Energy invests $7,500 to support childhood literacy in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Today, Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation presented United Way of the Midlands with a corporate gift of $7,500 to support the Midlands Reading Consortium.

MRC is a volunteer tutoring initiative aimed at improving language skills and reading proficiency for students in pre-kindergarten through third grade.

“MRC tutors work with children at a crucial time in their development,” said Sara Fawcett, President and CEO of United Way. “We know that children who aren’t reading on grade level by the fourth grade are four times more likely to fail to graduate high school on time. We are so grateful for partners like Dominion Energy who invest in the children of the Midlands.”

MRC served more than 500 students in Richland, Lexington and Newberry counties with the help of more than 300 volunteers, last year. United Way priorities are on education strategies that provide a firm foundation at an early age and continue to help develop our children into successful adults who can benefit to their communities.

“Dominion Energy and the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation are pleased to support early childhood education through Midlands Reading Consortium,” said Kristen Beckham, Dominion Energy.

Volunteer opportunities are available for those interested in participating in MRC. For more information, including a list of participating schools, visit volunteer.uway.org.

To learn more about United Way’s work in the Midlands, visit uway.org.