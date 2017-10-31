“Do as I say or I will kill your kids,” woman robbed, held against will in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A Lowcountry is facing charges after he held a woman against her will in Mount Pleasant.

James Lawrence Goulah, 47, of Mount Pleasant is charged with with kidnapping, possession of a knife during a violent crime and criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

The victim told investigators that she was kidnapped in her own car and robbed by Goulah, according to an incident report. About $40,000 in jewelry, a Macbook, and passport was taken during the incident.

We’re told as she was driving Goulah to the store to purchase cigarettes, she was told “do as I say or I will kill your kids.”

After waving a knife at her, the victim exited the car on her free will at a location on Chuck Dawley Blvd.

Investigators checked to find out where the stolen car is currently located. Authorities found it at local impound lot where we’re told the vehicle is in no condition to be driven.

At a bond hearing, Goulah was given $20,000 for the kidnapping charge. The judge set bond at $10,000 on each of the other charges.

The 47-year-old is currently being held on a $40,000 at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.

