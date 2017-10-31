Deputies in Berkeley Co. investigating shooting report in Sangaree

Published: Updated:
Credit: WCBD/Colby Thelen

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is reporting to the scene of a reported shooting.

The shooting is reported to be at Beauregard Road in Sangaree according to Berkeley County Sheriff Office spokesman Mike Cochran.

Neighbors told News 2’s Colby Thelen that they heard several rapid gun shots. They also reported seeing a truck fleeing the scene.

Still an ongoing developing story.

