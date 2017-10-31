Dad spends months making pint-sized Brutus costume for son

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A three-year-old boy is the envy of Buckeye Nation with his homemade Brutus Buckeye outfit.

Will Hoeflich loves Halloween. Back in January, Will told his dad, Russ Hoeflich, that he wanted to be Brutus Buckeye for Halloween.

Starting in May, Russ started work on his homemade Brutus head. He built a frame out of half-inch flexible PVC tubing, and then tied a plastic mesh to the frame to hold shape. He then covered it with padding and sewed the fabric to it.

By the end of September, his creation was done.

Photos shared on social media show Will wearing his costume alongside the real Brutus.

Russ is no stranger to Buckeye artwork. He is the Director of Video Production at OSU Athletics. Over the years, his videos and animations have been featured on the video boards at Ohio State athletic events.