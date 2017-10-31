Colleton County armed robbery suspect arrested in Virginia

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The man who police say is responsible for an armed robbery in Colleton County is in police custody.

Virginia State Troopers arrested Richard Dean Sexton, 31, of Walterboro on Monday, October 30.

The victim told investigators that at about 4 p.m., October 29 a stranger came to his Johnson Lane door asking for something drink. After grabbing a juice box, the suspect asked for a ride to Walterboro, according to an incident report.

As the victim went inside his home to get his keys, the suspect grabbed his hands and held a knife to him.

The victim was forced to open his gun safe where the suspect took a total of four guns and ammunition. The man was also given about $1,300 in cash from a freezer.

After the robbery, the victim was fored to drive the suspect toward Walterboro where he was later forced the out of the car near Evergreen Lane.

Someone passing by stopped and help the victim where he was able to call 911.

Investigators returned to the scene of the crime to collect evidence. Nothing was found as the suspect made the victim touch everything, the incident report added.

The victim was able to provide Investigators with very specific details of the suspect’s physical appearance, mannerisms, and vocabulary. After viewing a photo lineup, Sexton was identified as the suspect.

On Monday, Virginia State Police located the victim’s stolen 2010 Jeep Liberty abandoned along the side of the interstate.

VA Troopers took Sexton into custody at a local truck stop.

Virginia authorities charged Sexton with possession of a stolen vehicle, assaulting a police officer, and attempted escape.

When extradited, the 31-year-old faces armed robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violate crime.

Authorities say more charges may be pending.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.