Children playing on Johns Island find skeletal remains

By Published: Updated:

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after skeletal remains were found on Johns Island, Sunday afternoon.

Authorities responded to 1075 Main Road on October 29, shortly after 2:30 p.m. after the remains were discovered by children.

“There were no immediate evidence of trauma,” according to spokesman Major Eric Watson.

We’re told the remains were collected by Charleston County Coroner’s Office who will also determine the cause of death and the identification of the victim.

<strong>Keep checking <a href=”http://counton2.com/”>counton2.com</a> for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for <a href=”https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wcbd-tv/id398494424?mt=8&#8243; target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>iPhone</a> or <a href=”https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mediageneral.wcbd&#8221; target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>Android</a>. You can also sign up for</strong><strong> </strong><strong><a href=”http://counton2.com/email-alerts/”>email alerts</a>.</strong>

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s