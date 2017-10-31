Children playing on Johns Island find skeletal remains

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after skeletal remains were found on Johns Island, Sunday afternoon.

Authorities responded to 1075 Main Road on October 29, shortly after 2:30 p.m. after the remains were discovered by children.



“There were no immediate evidence of trauma,” according to spokesman Major Eric Watson.

We’re told the remains were collected by Charleston County Coroner’s Office who will also determine the cause of death and the identification of the victim.

