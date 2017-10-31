29 jobs coming to Lowcountry thanks to brewery expansion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — A family-owned craft brewery based in Charleston is expanding its existing operations — creating 29 new jobs.

Currently, Coast Brewing produces 4,000 barrels per year for distribution primarily in the Charleston region. This expansion will increase production to more than 7,000 barrels per year, further growing the company’s sales market and allowing for the construction of a taproom and full kitchen, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled at the opportunity to purchase our property, expand production and add a long overdue taproom for public gathering,” Coast Brewing, LLC Owners David Merritt and Jaime Tenny said. “We believe in grassroots, sustainable growth; and, as Coast turns 10 this year, it is finally time for the next step. Without the changes in beer laws in 2007, and hopefully continuing into the future, none of this would have been possible.”

Located at 1250 North Second Street in North Charleston, S.C., the company will be purchasing its existing leased building and expanding onto adjacent land. To accommodate this growth, Coast Brewing, LLC will be hiring an additional 29 employees, including managerial, technical and taproom positions.

“Coast Brewing has made a distinguishable impact on the Lowcountry craft beer scene and we applaud their desire to be environmentally-conscious in their production efforts,” according to Charleston County Economic Development Executive Director Steve Dykes. “We toast them on their decade of success,” Dykes added.

Hiring for the new positions is projected to begin in the second quarter of 2018. Interested applicants should visit http://www.coastbrewing.com for more information.