Winding Woods Commerce Park Speculative Building ribbon cutting ceremony

GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – Approximately 10:00 AM on Thursday, November 2, Dorchester County Economic Development and the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce shall host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. For the first Speculative Building in western Dorchester County at the 1,300 acre Winding Woods Commerce Park, located on Highway 78, near the Town of St. George.

Speakers include: SC Representative, Patsy Knight, SC Senator, John W. Matthews, Dorchester County Councilman, Bill Hearn, Dorchester County Councilman, George Bailey and Newmark Knight Frank, Senior Marketing Director, Thomas Turner.

Topics that will be discussed:

Why the Speculative Building is important to the Charleston region/market

The types of industries that have shown interest in the building

Climate of the industrial market moving forward

Press Packets will be made available upon arrival.

Power access will not be available to members of the press.

Directions from Charleston: Take I-26 westbound to SC 27 N (Exit 187). Turn left onto SC 27 N, go over the overpass and go approximately 1 mile to the intersection of Hwy 78. Turn right onto Hwy 78 and go approximately 13.7 miles to Winding Woods Rd. The Speculative Building will be on the right, just before Winding Woods Rd. Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will be on-scene to assist with traffic control and parking.