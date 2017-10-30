WATCH: Off-duty trooper saves choking man at Buffalo Wild Wings

WFLA Published:

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WFLA/CNN) – Without hesitation, he rushed to the man who was showing signs that he could not breathe.

An off-duty New Jersey State Trooper was seen on surveillance video saving a man’s life.

Dennis Palaia was with his son at Buffalo Wild Wings when he noticed something wrong at a table behind him.

A man was in distress and began showing visible signs that he couldn’t breathe.

Palaia jumped into action, wrapping his arms around the man’s waist and performed the Heimlich maneuver.

Besides a sore throat and aching ribs, the man made a full recovery.

