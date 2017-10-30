Trump’s ex campaign manager told to surrender amid Russia probe

By and Published: Updated:
Paul Manafort
FILE - In this July 17, 2016, file photo, Paul Manafort talks to reporters on the floor of the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman secretly worked for a Russian billionaire to advance the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin a decade ago and proposed an ambitious political strategy to undermine anti-Russian opposition across former Soviet republics, The Associated Press has learned. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort is expected to surrender on charges linked to the investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election.
According to reports, Manafort has been asked to surrender to federal authorities. The New York Times reports that Manafort and Rick Gates, a former business associate of Manafort, were asked to surrender on Monday morning. The newspaper attributes the information to an unnamed source connected to the case.

CNN reported that a federal grand jury approved charges Friday in a criminal investigation into alleged ties between President Trump’s campaign associates and Russian government officials.

Special counsel Robert Mueller and Congress are looking into the allegations.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s