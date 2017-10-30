Trump’s ex campaign manager told to surrender amid Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort is expected to surrender on charges linked to the investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election.

According to reports, Manafort has been asked to surrender to federal authorities. The New York Times reports that Manafort and Rick Gates, a former business associate of Manafort, were asked to surrender on Monday morning. The newspaper attributes the information to an unnamed source connected to the case.

CNN reported that a federal grand jury approved charges Friday in a criminal investigation into alleged ties between President Trump’s campaign associates and Russian government officials.

Special counsel Robert Mueller and Congress are looking into the allegations.