Trick or treating at the Coliseum

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Start off trick or treating early this Halloween for your toddler or preschooler at the North Charleston Coliseum! During the hours of 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31st. The first 500 children who arrive in costume will receive a ticket voucher good for one free ticket with adult purchase to Shopkins Live! on January 18th. Ghouls and goblins of all ages are invited, and children will have the opportunity to get their picture taken in costume for the North Charleston Coliseum & PAC’s Facebook page!

WHAT: Trick or Treat @ North Charleston Coliseum

WHEN: Tomorrow, Tuesday, October 31st 10am -12pm

WHERE: North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office (Montague Avenue side) // 5001 Coliseum Dr. North Charleston, 29418

OFFER DETAILS

Free ticket with adult ticket purchase. Offer redeemable with voucher at box office only through Friday, November 4th at 5PM. Not valid on previously purchased or VIP tickets. Limited quantities available. 4 BOGO offers per person (8 tickets.) No double discounts.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Shopkins LIVE!

January 18th 2018 at 6:30 PM

North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Tickets: $25-$85 available at the box office & Ticketmaster.com

Based on America’s #1 toy brand, Youtube sensation and international toy phenomenon created in Australia by Moose Toys, Shopkins Live! Shop It Up! immerses audiences in the world of Shopville using custom-designed theatrical costumes, creative onstage characters, state-of-art video and set design. Original music, song, dance and interactive sing-a-longs are a huge part of the live show, with performances from Shoppies Jessicake, Bubbleisha, Peppa-Mint, Rainbow Kate, Cocolette, Polli Polish and more.