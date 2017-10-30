Study finds arsenic and lead in baby food

Mt. Pleasant, S.C. – A new study has found arsenic and lead in a number of popular baby food products.

The Clean Label Project put on the study. The organization works to raise awareness on the dangerous toxins lurking inside everyday consumer products.

The latest study involved baby food products and formula. Researchers looked at over 500 products and tested them for more than 100 toxins.

Results showed 80 percent of baby formula tested positive for arsenic, 65 percent of baby products tested positive for arsenic, 36 percent of the products tested positive for lead and 58 percent of cadmium was found in baby food products.

Cadmium is a carcinogenic metal that can be found in batteries.

According to the Clean Label Project, some of the worst offenders were big name brands including Gerber, Enfamil, Plum Organics and Sprout.

Dr. J. Routt Reigart works in general pediatrics at the Medical University of South Carolina.

He said the chemicals found in the products can be a potential danger to a developing infant.

“Even the smallest amount lead causes loss of IQ points, increase risk of hyperactivity and ADHD. For arsenic, we are less certain about what’s the lowest level that causes damage. It also affects the nervous system, causing problems with learning and behavior,” said Dr. Reigart.

Dr. Reigart recommends moms to breast feed as long as possible, especially at least until six month of age.

The World Health Organization does note that arsenic and lead can’t completely go away since it is in our naturally in the air, water and land.

It, however, “is highly toxic in its inorganic form, according to WHO.

