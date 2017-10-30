Stars, filmmakers hit red carpet over the weekend at SCAD Savannah Film Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The SCAD Savannah Film Festival kicked off Saturday, Oct. 28, with screenings of some of the year’s most anticipated blockbusters and Oscar contenders as well as special honors presented to some of Hollywood’s brightest stars and legends.

On Saturday, film and television star Lea Thompson and her daughters Zoey Deutch and Madelyn Deutch hit the Red Carpet. The trio are at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival to promote their latest project, “The Year of Spectacular Men.” The film is directed by Thompson, from a screenplay written by Madelyn and stars Zoey.

Zoey is also at the festival to promote her new movie “Flower” and received the Rising Star Award.

Holly Hunter was presented with this year’s Icon Award and is at the festival to promote her new film, “Strange Weather.” The Georgia native says she’s enjoyed being in Savannah. “It’s wonderful. It’s a pleasure to be here and fun, because I think Savannah’s a really festive city.”

On Sunday, Oct. 29, Sir Patrick Stewart and Salma Hayek hit the red carpet. Both were honored for their decades of work both on stage and screen.

Stewart also stopped by for a Q&A on stage at the Lucas Theatre following the screening for his last movie role in the “X-Men” franchise, “Logan” which also starred Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

The former “Star Trek, The Next Generation” star remarked that he had never been to Savannah before and was amazed by it’s beauty. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen–certainly not in North America–a town or community like this. We loved it so much we walked for hours this morning enjoying the architecture.”

And Hayek who is in town to promote her film “Beatriz at Dinner,” also remarked about her love for Savannah. “What’s not to love? I love the festival, I love the spirit, I love how everybody it’s really a part of the festival.”

Stewart received the Legends of Cinema Award, and Hayek took home the Outstanding Achievement in Cinema Award.

This year’s festival runs through Nov. 4., and celebrates the festival’s 20th anniversary. For the complete schedule and tickets, go to http://filmfest.scad.edu