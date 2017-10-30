SC tractor-trailer driver charged with 4th DUI after crash

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) – The driver of a tractor- trailer that overturned and caught fire on a Delaware highway has been charged with his fourth DUI offense. Delaware State Police say 55-year old Jeffery B. Mossier of Pageland,S.C, has been taken into custody on $6,300 cash bond after the crash.

The crash happened approximately at 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

Police reported that the tractor-trailer hit a construction impact attenuator at the junction where I-95 splits with I-295 in Wilmington, then overturned and caught fire. Authorities say the blaze caused a large brush fire with extensive damage to the roadway.

Investigators say Mosier, who refused a breath or blood test, has three previous convictions for driving under the influence, in 2010, 2011, and 2014.