Police car crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.(AP)- Authorities report a Tennessee man who is accused of colliding with a police car that was carrying two officers has been arrested in South Carolina.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Corporal Sonny Collins told news outlets that a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Joshua Gamble came across the wrong side of the road and struck the Myrtle Beach police car on Thursday night.

Collins says Gamble and the officers went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say the officers have been released from the hospital on Friday.

Online jail records show that Gamble was charged with driving under the influence and driving without a license.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

