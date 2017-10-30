North Charleston Police Department seized gun from suspect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers responded to the area of 6885 Dorchester Rd in reference to a male with a gun. Officers located a male wearing the same clothing described by the complainant and made contact. The suspect was found to have a.45 ACP in his waist with one round in the chamber and eleven rounds in the magazine.

The handgun was reported stolen through Mt. Pleasant PD.

Joshua Patrick Simmons, of Rifle Range Rd in Mt. Pleasant, was charged with Unlawful Carry of a Handgun, Possession of a Stolen Handgun, Possession of Cocaine.