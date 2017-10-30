North Charleston man arrested in 8-month-old murder case

Related Coverage Suspect arrested for murder at North Charleston Inn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A suspect has been arrested following the murder of one man in North Charleston back in February.

North Charleston Police arrested Tyree Shequille Johnson, 21, of North Charleston in connection with a shooting at the North Charleston Inn on Friday, February 24.

When officers arrived just after midnight, we’re told Quinterrius Dale Rashad Polite, 18, of North Charleston was found unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead by EMS.

Following the incident, police arrested and charged DaShawn Richards, 19, of North Charleston, with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

On June 8, Richards was released from jail and his charges were “closed,” according to county records.

Meanwhile, Johnson is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

At a bond hearing, he was given a $100,000 bond for weapons possession charges and $20,000 for the sale and possession of a pistols by certain people. Bond was denied on the murder charge.

We’re working to get arrest warrants from authorities to get a clearer picture behind Johnson’s arrest.

