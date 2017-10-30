New contract awarded in Charleston Harbor Deepening Project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The idea to deepen the Charleston Harbor first came about in 2010. The SC Ports officials say deepening the harbor to 52 feet will allow bigger ships to pass through. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Ports officials, and the Army Corps of Engineers announced Monday that they are one step closer to deepening the Charleston Harbor.

Gov. McMaster says, “It means progress and M-O-N-E-Y, money.”

A $213 million contract was awarded to Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company. This is in addition to a $47 million contract awarded to the same company in September. SC Ports CEO Jim Newsome says once the harbor is deeper, they can accommodate South Carolina’s manufacturing exports more efficiently.

He says, “We aren’t turning business away today, but ships are restricted to tidal windows and things of that nature because of draft. And draft is typically driven by export cargo because export cargo is heavy and this is an exporting region.”

Once the project is complete. Charleston will have the deepest harbor on the East coast. Governor McMaster says that means more businesses, specifically manufacturers, will have their eyes on Charleston to set up shop.

He says, “In the last few years I’ve been meeting with a number of companies, all names that you’ve heard of, they’re all over the world and they’re all looking at South Carolina. They’re all interested in a number of things including the technical colleges and research universities, but they all want to know about the port because that’s a major factor if they’re shipping things out that are made here or if they’re shipping things in. This is a major step forward for our state.”

There is still a long way to go in terms of funding. The state of South Carolina is putting up $271 million of the $560 million project. The rest is coming from the federal government. They’ve gotten another $17 million so far, but Newsome hopes McMaster’s close relationship with President Donald Trump will help secure the $270 million still needed to finish the project.