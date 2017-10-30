Kristen Bell reluctantly dresses as Elsa for Halloween after daughter ‘demands’ it

When it came to having a choice in her Halloween costume this year, Kristen Bell had to let it go.

The star of “The Good Place” posted a grumpy Instagram photo of herself begrudgingly dressed as Elsa from “Frozen” by decree of her daughter.

When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween…you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Oct 29, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

“When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween…you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT,” she wrote.

Bell voiced Elsa’s sister, Anna, in the animated Disney hit, but apparently her daughter wasn’t going to even let mom dress up as her own character when it came to the family Halloween.

The actress has two daughters, Lincoln, 4, and Delta, 2, with husband Dax Shepard, so it’s most likely Lincoln who made the demand.

Lincoln appears to have come full circle on “Frozen” given that she told Bell to turn it off after 15 minutes when she watched the family favorite for the first time last year.

Bell wasn’t the only star to have some fun with one of her movies for Halloween, as Gwyneth Paltrow went a darker route for a hilarious reprise of her role in the grim 1995 blockbuster “Se7en.”

🎃 A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Oct 29, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

The thriller about a serial killer played by Kevin Spacey ends with a detective played by Brad Pitt famously asking what’s in a box Spacey had specifically delivered to a remote area.

As Spacey sits in an orange prison jumpsuit in a police car, Pitt (spoiler alert!) learns the box contains the severed head of his wife, played by Paltrow.

It’s perhaps not as kid-friendly as Bell’s outfit, but it’s perfectly in the Halloween spirit.