Jury Convicts Stewart Middleton of Criminal Sexual Conduct

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Solicitor Scarlett Wilson announced that a Charleston County jury found Stewart Jerome Middleton, 40, guilty of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Third Degree. The jury handed down its verdict Thursday, October 26 following a three-day trial.

The Honorable J.C. Nicholson sentenced Middleton to 6 years in prison suspended upon the service of 6 months followed with probation of 5 years.

He will also require to register as a sex offender.

The incident occurred following an office Christmas party at a North Charleston hotel. Middleton obtained a copy of the victim’s room key after lying to the front desk clerk and pretending to be the victim’s boyfriend. Gaining access to the room and assaulting the victim, who was incapacitated due to alcohol consumption.

Assistant Solicitor Andrew Evans said, “We were pleased with the jury’s decision, which we think turned on the victim’s credible testimony. We’re glad the victim was able to tell her story and can now begin to put the ordeal behind her.”