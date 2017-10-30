Governor McMaster to travel to the Lowcountry

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Governor Henry McMaster will be in the Lowcountry for two days the week of October 30, according to his official schedule.

McMaster will tour Holly Hill Middle School on Monday, Ocobter 30 at 2:30 p.m.

Also on Monday, the Governor will join the South Carolina Ports Authority for the opening reception of the International Trade Conference.

The meeting is an annual event that brings together leaders from the maritime industry and manufacturing to discuss updates and opportunities in the area of global trade.

The conference will take place at 5 p.m. at Gaillard Center Performance Hall.

McMaster will be the keynote speaker at the March of Dimes’ 20th Annual Real Estate Award Breakfast at the Charleston Marriott on Wednesday, November 1.

According to event organizers, we’re told the awards breakfast was established in 1998 to honor a member of the real estate community who has demonstrated a long history of service; recipients are chosen for their outstanding leadership and vision in the community.

That speech is expected to take place at 8 a.m.

Three-and-a-half hours later, the Governor will travel to North Charleston where he will be the keynote speaker at the Berkeley Chamber of Commerce’s 40th Anniversary of the Salute to Industry Luncheon. The speech will take palce in the North Charleston Convention Center Ballroom at 11:30 a.m.

McMaster will also be a keynote speaker in Greenville on Friday.