Drugs seized by North Charleston Police Department

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Special Assignment Team received information in refernced to a subject operating a gold Saturn that purchased crystal methamphetamine and was travelling on Remount Road. The officer located a gold Saturn on Remount near Dobson Street that was displaying a tag that belonged to a Toyota pickup truck.

Authorities conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on Rivers Avenue and Remount Road.

Officers requested the driver to exit the vehicle due to him making furtive movements. Upon opening the driver’s door, authorities spotted a silver revolver in the map pocket. Approximately 6.2 grams of a clear crystal substance was located after a probable cause search of the vehicle which was on the drive side floorboard. The driver was also found to be Driver Under Suspension 3rd.

Corbin B. Swisher Sr., of Edmund Rd in Goose Creek, was charged with Unlawful Carry of a Pistol, possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine, and Driver Under Suspension 3rd.