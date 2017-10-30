Crews respond to reported fire in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency personnel is responding to a reported structure fire in North Charleston.

According to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, crews from the North Charleston Fire Department responded to the 2600 Block of Elms Plantation Blvd on Monday, October 30 at 11:34 a.m.

Details are limited but we’re told the Charleston County EMS is responding, as well.

