Crews respond to reported fire in North Charleston

By Published:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency personnel is responding to a reported structure fire in North Charleston.

According to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, crews from the North Charleston Fire Department responded to the 2600 Block of Elms Plantation Blvd on Monday, October 30 at 11:34 a.m.

Details are limited but we’re told the Charleston County EMS is responding, as well.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s