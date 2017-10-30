Committee to hold fifth hearing in Columbia on failed nuclear project

Columbia, SC (WCBD) – The House Utility Ratepayer Protection Committee is scheduled to meet Monday morning in Columbia for its fifth hearing.

The group, which was formed after the cancellation of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Project is working towards developing a plan in response to the project being abandoned.

Scana, the parent company of South Carolina Electric & Gas partnered with Santee Cooper for the project.

The two utilities abandoned construction July 31 after jointly spending nearly $10 billion and charging customers more than $2 billion in interest fees.

During the hearing, the committee is expected to talk about recommendations for legislation that addresses the failed project.

That hearing is set to start at 10:30 a.m., another hearing is also planned for Tuesday morning at 9:00 a.m.