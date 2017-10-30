Announcement to be made on status of harbor deepening project

Related Coverage $500 million Charleston Harbor deepening clears hurdle

Charleston, SC (WCBD) – Monday afternoon, an update will be given on the status of the harbor deepening project.

The announcement comes during South Carolina Ports week which begins Monday and lasts through Friday.

The announcement is happening at the Gaillard Center at 5:00 p.m., Governor McMaster and the Army Corps of Engineers are expected to be on hand for the update.

Back in July of this year, both federal and state officials signed an agreement to deepen the state’s busiest harbor.

Crews will be deepening the harbor by seven feet to a depth of 52 feet, it’s estimated to cost $500 Million and take between three to six years.