Kids successfully protest for longer trick-or-treating hours

CLEVELAND, OHIO (CNN)– A group of pint-sized protesters in Ohio took to the streets petitioning for longer trick-or-treating hours.

A group of fourth graders got 200 signatures on their petition to add a 30-minute extension to trick-or-treating hours from six to eight-thirty.

They marched that petition down to the mayor’s office…and had some convincing words for him.

“Allowing us the opportunity to receive more candy. Having more time to visit and spend with family and friends. Having more time to be in a Halloween costume. Enjoy the scary holiday longer,” said one kid.

In the end the mayor agreed… And granted their wish to extend trick-or-treating hours.