Kids successfully protest for longer trick-or-treating hours

By Published: Updated:

CLEVELAND, OHIO (CNN)– A group of pint-sized protesters in Ohio took to the streets petitioning for longer trick-or-treating hours.

A group of fourth graders got 200 signatures on their petition to add a 30-minute extension to trick-or-treating hours from six to eight-thirty.

They marched that petition down to the mayor’s office…and had some convincing words for him.

“Allowing us the opportunity to receive more candy. Having more time to visit and spend with family and friends. Having more time to be in a Halloween costume. Enjoy the scary holiday longer,” said one kid.

In the end the mayor agreed… And granted their wish to extend trick-or-treating hours.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s