Dentists collecting leftover Halloween candy to send to US troops

By Published:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Halloween Candy Buy Back is a way to get rid of extra Halloween candy, while also giving back to the U.S. military. Local participating dentists are buying the candy back from children at $1/pound up to five pounds. They then send the candy to troops spending the holidays overseas. Shem Creek Dental Associates says last year they shipped 80 pounds of candy to deployed servicemen and women.

The local participating dentists are:

  • Shem Creek Dental Associates (211 Simmons Street, Mt. Pleasant)
  • Kool Smiles (4400 Dorchester Road, North Charleston)
  • Dr. Randy’s Office (495 Wando Park Blvd. Suite 100, Mt. Pleasant)
  • Waters Edge Dentistry (1203 Two Island Court, Mt. Pleasant)
  • Cornerstone Children’s Dentistry (2075A Charlie Hall Blvd., Charleston)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s