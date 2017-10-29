Dentists collecting leftover Halloween candy to send to US troops

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Halloween Candy Buy Back is a way to get rid of extra Halloween candy, while also giving back to the U.S. military. Local participating dentists are buying the candy back from children at $1/pound up to five pounds. They then send the candy to troops spending the holidays overseas. Shem Creek Dental Associates says last year they shipped 80 pounds of candy to deployed servicemen and women.

The local participating dentists are:

Shem Creek Dental Associates (211 Simmons Street, Mt. Pleasant)

Kool Smiles (4400 Dorchester Road, North Charleston)

Dr. Randy’s Office (495 Wando Park Blvd. Suite 100, Mt. Pleasant)

Waters Edge Dentistry (1203 Two Island Court, Mt. Pleasant)

Cornerstone Children’s Dentistry (2075A Charlie Hall Blvd., Charleston)