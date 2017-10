CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) The Charleston County Coroner has identified 24 year old Charleston Troiani, of Johns Island as the victim in a traffic accident.

According to the Coroner, Troiani died on the scene as a result of the injuries he sustained in the accident.

According to Charleston County Dispatch, emergency crews responded to the accident on Saturday, October 29th at 5:20am on Bohicket road near Edenvale.

The Charleston County Sheriff Office is the investigating agency.