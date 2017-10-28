Wounded veterans complete cross country trip in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD)– A 2,000 mile cross country challenge from Austin, Texas to Charleston, South Carolina.

10 wounded veterans arriving in the lowcountry this afternoon on Can-Am Spyders.

The veterans traveled with the Road Warrior Foundation in hopes of increasing awareness and aiding their own healing process.

Each rider is a young, recovering wounded military veteran hand-selected to participate after a thorough application process searching for those who will benefit most from regaining the sense of freedom and independence lost when injured.

The trip included 7 stops and ended today on the Isle of Palms.

The annual ride first started in 2014.