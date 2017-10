COLUMBIA–The South Carolina Football team defeated Vanderbilt Saturday evening 34 to 27. A lot of attention turned to former Wando Warrior and now USC Kicker Parker White who showed off his new “signature celebration” twice after making field goals in the winning effort.

White improved his yearly total to 7/14 on the season with makes from 39 and 44 yards on Saturday. And if he keeps making kicks, I’m sure the dancing will improve as well.