CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The delicious mac and cheese competition “The Mac Off” returns to the Lowcountry on Saturday, November 4th from 11 AM- 5 PM at The Grove at Patriots Point. The festival will feature mac and cheese from 16 restaurants, children’s activities, live music, and food demonstrations. Tickets are still available online for $17.95 here, or for $20 the day of the event. Parking will be available at Cinnebarre with a free shuttle pick up, or at Patriots Point for $5 per car.

