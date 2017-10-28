Brewery block party supports program to put gardens in schools

By Published:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Revelry Brewing is turning three and to celebrate the anniversary, they’re throwing a block party benefiting The Green Heart Project. The mission of The Green Heart Project is to develop gardens in local schools to teach students the value of hard work, respect, and success while connecting the kids with fresh, healthy, and local produce. They currently work in five local schools teaching children about healthy lifestyles.

Tickets to the Revelry Brewing block party are $10, which goes to support The Green Heart Project. The party will have live music, taco and Latin-themed food, and kid’s activities. It’s happening from 12-6 PM, Sunday, October 29th at 10 Conroy Street.

 

 

