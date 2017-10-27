West Ashley library closed following Irma, hopes to reopen in November

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) — The West Ashley branch of the Charleston County Library system remains closed following Hurricane Irma. Officials say the book return is open for customers convenience while the building has been closed.

We’re told the West Ashley Branch was completely flooded with about eight inches of water throughout the building. Carpeting, wood baseboards, and trim were damaged as well as much of the shelving end panels.

“Many steps have been taken to ensure the building is clean and safe for our customers and staff,” according to Communications Coordinator Maggie Mohr.

Cleanup efforts have included carpet removal, cleaning/sanitation of areas touched by flooding, and air quality tests. Flooring is being replaced and repairs are being made to the baseboards and trim throughout the building, Mohr added.

Mohr also said that the staff wants to make sure the building is ready to offer complete services to patrons. The estimate timeline for all repairs and clean up to be completed is November 27; however, if at all possible, the building will open earlier.